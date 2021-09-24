37327 - 01YA4

Closes: 12 October 2021

This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is mandatory and therefore confirmation may be requested.

Our Vision: creating exceptional health care together.

Our Role: to be a health service that is trusted by our community.

Our Values: Reliable, Progressive, Respectful and Kind.

Position Overview

Canberra Health Services (CHS) is focussed on the delivery of high quality, effective, person centred care. We provide acute, sub-acute, primary and community‐based health services, to the Australian Capital Territory (ACT)—a catchment of approximately 400,000 people. More information can be found on the CHS website: https://www.health.act.gov.au/

Mental Health, Justice Health and Alcohol and Drug Services provides support to youth and adults via inpatient and outpatient settings, community health centres, justice health facilities and other community settings, including people’s homes.

We partner with our health care consumers, their family, carers, government and community organisations to ensure that they receive the best possible care during their treatment and recovery.

All care that we provide is driven by our values of being kind, reliable, respectful and progressive. We’re also guided by contemporary mental health and human rights legislation which means we operate within a framework that ensures the rights and dignity of people are promoted and protected.

The position of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Liaison Officer (ALO), will work collaboratively in a team to provide appropriate consultation, support, liaison, and culturally appropriate and responsive care to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people accessing MHJHADS services. The ALO will provide support to the participants, their family and carers, through providing cultural assessment, ongoing liaison and collaboration and external service providers. All team members are required to undertake professional development, cultural supervision and participate in quality improvement initiatives.

For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees, CHS offers Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Workforce Support Network.

Grow with us

The ACT Government has announced a significant investment in mental health services in Canberra. As our organisation continues to grow, we need passionate and skilled people to join our team.

You’re important to us

Staff are our most important asset, so we’ve got a range of initiatives to support our staff.

About You

Behavioural Capabilities

Ability to manage confidential and sensitive information;

Strong organisational skills with a strong work ethic; and

Adaptability and flexibility to accommodate change and provide responsive services.

Position Requirements/Qualifications:

This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is mandatory and therefore confirmation may be requested.

Knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and health issues.

Registration under the ACT Working with Vulnerable People Act 2011

Current driver licence.

Desirable:

Certificate IV in Mental Health and/or Alcohol or Other Drug skill training qualification (or equivalent)

Please note prior to commencement successful candidates will be required to:

undergo a pre-employment National Police check.

obtain a Compliance Certificate from OMU (Occupational Medicine Unit) relating to assessment, screening and vaccination processes against specified infectious diseases.

