Closes: 10 August 2021

Classification: Senior Officer Grade B

Salary: $131,773 - $148,344 plus superannuation

Position No: 42863

Directorate: Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development

Advertised (Gazettal date): 09 July 2021

Contact Officer: Belinda Barnard on belinda.barnard@act.gov.au or (02) 6207 7525



Details: Policy and Cabinet Division is seeking an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander officer to provide strategic, evidence-based policy advice to the Chief Minister and the ACT Public Service, as part of the team in the Social Policy Branch.

If you are proactive, skilled in building relationships, and experienced in working on complex policy and program issues, we want to hear from you. Be part of a supportive team working on social policy and legislation in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development Directorate (CMTEDD) supports workforce diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive workplace. As part of this commitment, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people with disability and those who identify as LGBTIQ are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility/Other Requirements: This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.

Note: A merit pool will be established from this selection process and may be used to fill future identical vacancies over the next 12 months. This position will be operating from a workplace designed for activity-based working (ABW). Under ABW arrangements, officers do not have a designated workstation/desk. Staff are currently working primarily from home due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please discuss any concerns or questions you may have with the Contact Officer.

How to Apply: Please review the Position Description for details about the role and associated responsibilities. Please submit a two-page response to tell that selection committee about your ability to perform the advertised role (Knowledge, Experience, Skills, Behaviour) and why you are the best person for this role.

The response should:

Show that you have the capabilities in the “What You Require” section of the Position Description - including Professional/Technical Skills and Knowledge, and Behavioural Capabilities.

Demonstrate your capacity to perform the duties and responsibilities detailed in “What You Will Do” at the specified classification including examples of how you have done this in the past.

Tell the panel how your abilities, ingenuity, experience and qualifications make you the best person for this role.

Applicants must submit a current curriculum vitae including details of work history (roles, timing, responsibilities and achievements), any qualifications and two referees including their contact details. We will assess your suitability for this position by looking at your demonstrated Skills, Experience, Knowledge and Behaviour in relation to the duties/responsibilities listed in the Position Description.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

