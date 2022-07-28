Closes: 15 August 2022

Classification: Senior Officer Grade C

Salary: $114,928 - $123,710 plus superannuation

Position No: 52111

Directorate: Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development

Advertised (Gazettal date): 28 July 2022

Contact Officer: Lowri Grice on Lowri.Grice@act.gov.au or (02) 6205 7258



Details:

Progressive Public Service, values-based organisation

Fantastic employment conditions and superannuation

Flexible and hybrid work environment and great team culture

Help us make a difference!

Are you a skilled human resources practitioner who is passionate about creating more diverse and inclusive workplaces?

Join us in the ACT Public Service (ACTPS) where your work will make a positive difference and create lasting impact.

We have exciting opportunities available in our Workforce Diversity and Entry Programs Team based in the ACTPS Centre for Leadership and Innovation (Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development Directorate).

The Role

The Assistant Director, Workforce Diversity and Entry Programs plays a key role in delivering the ACTPS’s progressive and inclusive workforce agenda.

Delivering on high-profile strategic diversity and inclusion commitments; you will use evidence-based practice, evaluation, and user centred design principles to drive inclusive workplace culture across the entire ACTPS workforce.

You will research, design and deliver workforce diversity and inclusion strategies and programs which support the ACTPS to be as inclusive, progressive, and diverse as the community we serve.

As a valued employee, your experience matters! Look forward to:

Being part of a progressive organisation that is guided by our values of respect, integrity, collaboration and innovation;

Generous terms and conditions of employment, remuneration package and leave provisions;

Hybrid working between your home and our state of the art architecturally designed office in the heart of Canberra City; and

Joining a thriving and supportive team, where you will have the opportunity to work with other passionate people.

About us

The ACTPS Centre for Leadership and Innovation focuses on understanding and responding to the challenges which face the ACT Public Service workforce and Canberra community now, and those we will face in the future. We ask questions about what the future of work looks like, collaborating across the ACTPS to design and deliver initiatives which will drive workforce strategy and transformation, as well as the underlying people policies, programs and culture which will enable our collective success.

We recognise and value the heritage of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples and warmly invite applications from people who can bring that insight and lived experience to our Service.

We welcome applications from; people with disability and with experience of disability, those who identify as LGBTIQ+; carers; people who have non-English-speaking life experience; people of all cultural backgrounds; recent migrants to Australia; older and younger people.

Eligibility/Other requirements: To thrive in the role you will need:

Demonstrated experience and subject matter knowledge or qualifications as a Human Resources Diversity and Inclusion practitioner, or in a related organisational development discipline;

Demonstrated ability to plan, project manage, promote, implement and evaluate workforce programs, such as Diversity and Inclusion programs;

Excellent writing skills, including the ability to produce informative and/or awareness-raising material, prepare correspondence to senior audiences, and draft high-quality reports;

Sound relationship and communication skills, including the ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with a range of staff and stakeholders;

Demonstrated initiative and professional credibility, including the ability to work through complexity with limited direction, in a fast-paced work environment; and

Demonstrated ability to effectively supervise more junior staff in a small, busy team, including the ability to determine priorities amongst competing commitments, and support continuous learning, development, and performance.

Importantly, your behaviour and working style will align with the ACTPS Code of Conduct and our values of respect, integrity, collaboration and innovation.

All applicants must have valid working rights in Australia and the successful candidate will be required to complete pre-employment checks which include a National Police Check.

Notes: There are both permanent and temporary positions available. The temporary roles are available from 15 August 2022 for 12 months with the possibility of extension and/or permanency. A Merit Pool will be established from this selection process and will be used to fill vacancies over the next 12 months.

How to Apply: Keen to join us?

Simply view the Position Description and submit your application! You are also welcome to email the Contact Officer to discuss the roles in more detail.

As well as completing the online application form, your application should include:

A two page ‘pitch’ responding to the selection criteria, that includes specific examples as evidence of your relevant skills, knowledge and behavioural capabilities.

Your curriculum vitae and details of two professional referees.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

