Closes: 15 September 2022

Classification: Technical Officer Level 3

Salary: $79,105 - $89,398 plus superannuation

Position No: 58653

Directorate: Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development

Advertised (Gazettal date): 01 September 2022

Contact Officer: Rodney Dix on Rodney.Dix@act.gov.au or (02) 6207 2586



Details: The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is the primary environmental regulator for the ACT. Our Mission is to protect and enhance the well-being of the environment and community as the ACT’s primary environmental regulator. Our Vision is a sustainable environment for future generations.

The EPA is responsible for a range of environment protection issues including air and water quality, hazardous materials, waste, contaminated sites and environmental noise. We administer the Environment Protection Act 1997, Water Resources Act 2004, Clinical Waste Act 1990 and the Lakes Act 1970 as well as their associated regulations and other subordinate legislation.

The Australian Capital Territory Public Service (ACTPS) is a values based organisation where all employees are expected to embody the prescribed core values of respect, integrity, collaboration and innovation, as well demonstrate the related signature behaviours.

In this role you will apply the risk/harm principle of regulation which helps to protect our environment. You will review applications, undertake inspections and compliance activities and make recommendations relating to applications for approvals and licenses.

Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development supports workplace diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive workplace. As part of this commitment, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people with a disability and those who identify as LGBTIQ are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility/Requirements

Current ACT or equivalent Driver’s licence.

Relevant technical training or experience.

Notes: This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.



A Merit Pool will be established from this selection process and will be used to fill vacancies over the next 12 months

How to Apply: Applicants should submit a supporting statement of no more than four pages addressing the Selection Criteria described in the Position Description, along with details of two referees and a current curriculum vitae.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

Note

This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested

Apply Now