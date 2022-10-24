Closes: 09 November 2022

Classification: Administrative Services Officer Class 6

Salary: $91,315 - $104,509 plus superannuation

Position No: 21653

Directorate: Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development

Advertised (Gazettal date): 24 October 2022

Contact Officer: Belinda Barnard on Belinda.Barnard@act.gov.au or 0405 539 109



Details: We are a supportive and dynamic team working on social policy issues from a central agency perspective. This vacancy has a specific focus on Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander policy, understanding the community sector and social inclusion.

Your role might involve providing policy advice and analysis, briefing Ministers, drafting correspondence, building relationships, and developing legislation.

We have flexible work arrangements in place, including working from home, flexible hours and consideration of part time arrangements.

If you’re interested, please give us a call to talk about the role or send through an email with your questions.

The ACT Public Service supports workforce diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive workplace. As part of this commitment, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people with disability, culturally and linguistically diverse people and those who identify as LGBTIQ+ are encouraged to apply. Hear about CMTEDD from some of our staff.

Note: This is a temporary position available immediately for six months with possibility of permanency. A Merit Pool will be established from this selection process and will be used to fill vacancies over the next 12 months. Subsequent vacancies in the Division may also be filled from this process. Selection may be based on application and referee reports only.

How to Apply: Applicants should submit:

A pitch no longer than 1000 words that tells the selection committee about your ability to perform the advertised role (knowledge, experience, skills, behaviour) and why you are the best person for this role. A current curriculum vitae, including contact details of two referees and academic qualifications.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

