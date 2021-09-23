Closes: 11 October 2021

Classification: Administrative Services Officer Class 6

Salary: $88,899 - $101,743 plus superannuation

Position No: 07362

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 23 September 2021

Contact Officer: Kim Brady on kim.brady@act.gov.au or (02) 6205 0408



Details: The Project Officer works as part of the Child and Youth Protection Services (CYPS) executive team to deliver professional outcomes for CYPS, including undertaking project management and reporting, secretariat functions, the creation and management of confidential documents including the creation of client briefs and the analysis and reporting of relevant information.

The Project Officer position sits within the Practice and Performance executive team.

The functions of CYPS Practice and Performance include:

Providing specialist support to CYPS operations.

Cultural Services and support, including Family Group Conferencing.

Independent case conferencing.

Intensive targeted trauma informed interventions to vulnerable and traumatised children and young people.

Case analysis to support improved decision making.

Working across all functions to ensure best practices in service provision to children and young people.

Providing practice leadership and professional development.

Ensuring quality practice system controls and continuous improvement including maintaining and updating the Integrated Management System Knowledge Portal (IMS) and practice guidelines.

Implementing audit and compliance programs.

Managing skill development through training and induction facilitated by Practice Leaders.

Liaising with the community and building working partnerships through Health, Education, and community liaison.

Ensuring effective relationships with the Out of Home Care and community sector.

Managing child centred functions including adoption facilitation, kinship carer support and permanency planning for children in care.

Eligibility/Other Requirements:

Current driver’s licence.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office product and database systems.

Relevant tertiary qualifications in project management or related discipline is desirable.

Note: A Merit Pool will may be established from this selection process and will be used to fill vacancies over the next 12 months. This position will be moving to a new workplace designed for activity-based working (ABW). Under ABW arrangements, officers will not have a designated workstation/desk.

How to Apply: Please submit a written response to the Selection Criteria located in the Position Description along with a curriculum vitae.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

Apply Now