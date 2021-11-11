Closes: 30 November 2021

Classification: Administrative Services Officer Class 6

Salary: $88,899 - $101,743 plus superannuation

Position No: 07829

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 11 November 2021

Contact Officer: Chelsea Gutterson on Chelsea.Gutterson@act.gov.au or (02) 6207 3512



Details: Bimberi Residential Services is seeking an experienced, committed and suitably qualified person to permanency fill the Family Engagement Officer role.

The Family Engagement Officer is designed to assist with the engagement of young people and their families and to promote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander practices and perspectives, in the day to day functions across Bimberi Residential Services. The role also is involved in promoting initiatives and developing innovative approaches to meeting client and program needs.

The successful applicant will have an opportunity to work within a multidisciplinary team to ensure a holistic statutory service response to all children and young people, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people. They will engage and liaise with a range of internal and external stakeholders including young people, their families, community agencies, government services, legal representatives, courts and tribunals. The suitable applicant will also have experience in working with families and stakeholders and a desire to work within a management team that is committed to providing positive outcomes for young people.

The role is focussed on delivering the best possible outcomes for children and young people through responsive client services underpinned by trauma informed best practice. The Family Engagement Officer will support the provision of quality care, support and welfare services, developmental and rehabilitation programs for clients, provide leadership and promote a commitment to the delivery of services and support systems for residents.

Bimberi Residential Services focuses on delivering child-centred, evidence-based and developmentally appropriate, human rights compliant support to children, young people and their families. It is comprised of Bimberi Youth Justice Centre (BYJC) and Bimberi Community Residential Services (BCRS) (including Narrabundah House Indigenous Supported Residential Facility and Franklin House) .

BYJC is a human rights compliant youth detention facility. The Centre provides safe and secure accommodation for young people between the ages of 10 and 21 years, who are remanded in custody or sentenced by the ACT Children's or Supreme Courts.

BCRS provides supported accommodation to young men, aged between 15 and 18 years old. Both facilities operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Family Engagement Officer will be required to work Monday to Friday standard business hours.

The ACT Public Service supports workforce diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive workplace. As part of this commitment, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people with disability, culturally diverse people and those who identify as LGBTIQ are encouraged to apply.



Eligibility/Other Requirements:

Essential experience and requirements:

Possession of a current driver’s licence and Senior First Aid Certificate.

Working with Vulnerable People (Background Checking) ACT 2011 will be required

For further information on Working with Vulnerable People registrations refer to: www.legislation.act.gov.au/a/2011-44/default.asp and https://www.accesscanberra.act.gov.au/app/answers/detail/a_id/1804

Desirable qualifications and experience:

Qualification in the behavioural sciences, social work or related disciplines highly desirable.

Demonstrated outcomes and previous experience in this area will be highly regarded.

Notes: This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested. An order of merit will be established from this selection process and may be used to fill future identical vacancies over the next 12 months.



How to Apply: Applications are sought from potential candidates that should include;

supporting statement addressing each of the criteria should be limited to 400 words per criteria:

current curriculum vitae; and a

current Working with Vulnerable People card.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

