Closes: 30 December 2022

Classification: Child and Youth Protection Professional Level 1

Salary: $72,526 - $90,904 plus superannuation

Position No: 11391, several

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 25 May 2022

Contact Officer: Amy Armour on Amy.Armour@act.gov.au or (02) 6207 1633



Details: Protecting our most vulnerable children and young people is one of the most important jobs you can do.

As a Child and Youth and Protection (CYPS) Case Manager, you will:

Make a difference in the lives of children and young people at risk of abuse and neglect.

Provide positive influence on young people and help make your community safer.

Benefit from ongoing learning and development.

Be challenged and rewarded.

CYPS Case Manager Role is focussed on delivering the best possible life outcomes for children and young people through responsive client service underpinned by trauma informed case management.

As a Case Manager, you will receive and assess reports of alleged abuse and neglect of children and young people. You will undertake investigations and develop plans to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children and young people. This may include taking matters to court. Case managers may supervise and provide support to young people subject to youth justice orders.

We are seeking case managers who are able to work alongside families and key stakeholders, develop and maintain professional relationships, have strong engagement skills, ability to develop assessment and case management skills, undertake planning, and have high level written and communication skills.

The Community Services Directorate is committed to addressing the disproportionate representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in the child protection system and is committed to meeting the cultural needs of the children we work with. The Community Services Directorate acknowledges the significant contribution that individuals with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural heritage and experience bring to improving outcomes for children and young people. We strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who have the appropriate background and capability, but do not hold the essential tertiary qualification to consider applying for these roles. You will be employed under an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Competency Framework that will build your skills and abilities for progression.

The ACT Public Service supports workforce diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive workplace. As part of this commitment, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people with disability, culturally diverse people and those who identify as LGBTIQ are encouraged to apply.

*Applications will be assessed on a monthly basis

Eligibility/Other requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualifications e.g. in Social Work, Psychology, Social Welfare, Social Science or related discipline. Please note: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who do not have these qualifications but who have appropriate and relevant Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural heritage and experience are eligible to apply.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who do not have these qualifications but who have appropriate and relevant Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural heritage and experience are eligible to apply. Experience and/or desire to work with children, youth and/or families in a social work/case management role and or experience working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families and communities.

Current Driver’s Licence

Note: An order of merit will be established from this selection process and may be used to fill future identical vacancies over the next 12 months. Under ABW arrangements, officers will not have a designated workstation/desk. Selection may be based on application and referee reports only.

How to Apply: Please submit a written response to the Selection Criteria located in the Position Description along with a curriculum vitae. Please note when responding to the Selection Criteria please keep your response to 400 words or less per criteria.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

