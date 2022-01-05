Closes: 07 February 2022

Classification: Child and Youth Protection Professional Level 2

Salary: $76,975 - $103,625 plus superannuation

Position No: 11400

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 05 January 2022

Contact Officer: Jillian Kelly on jillian.kelly@act.gov.au or (02) 6205 1562



Details: The Cultural Services Team are focussed on working in partnership with families, the community and Child and Youth Protection Services (CYPS) colleagues to deliver the best possible life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families. The work is underpinned by best practice and culturally responsive case management. The Team has responsibility for oversight, management, and direction of the day-to-day operations requiring cultural services across CYPS. The CYPP2 Cultural Services Officer role is focussed on supporting CYPS to deliver the best possible life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people through culturally appropriate client service, underpinned by best practice culturally appropriate trauma informed case management.

Eligibility/Other requirements:

Proficiency in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

Work experience with children, young people and their carers or families and/or relevant tertiary qualifications in Social Work, Psychology or related discipline.

At least 12 Months practice experience working with children, young people and their carers or families.

Current driver’s licence.

Note: An order of merit will be established from this selection process and may be used to fill future identical vacancies both permanent and temporary over the next 12 months. This position will be moving to a new workplace designed for activity-based working (ABW). Under ABW arrangements, officers will not have a designated workstation/desk.

How to apply: All applications, including your written response to the Selection Criteria and curriculum vitae must be submitted. Please note when responding to the Selection Criteria please keep your response to 400 words or less per criteria.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

