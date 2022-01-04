Closes: 21 January 2022

Classification: Administrative Services Officer Class 4

Salary: $75,239 - $81,466 plus superannuation

Position No: 18481

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 04 January 2022

Contact Officer: Jenna Schoer on jenna.schoer@act.gov.au or (02) 6205 3283



Details: We are seeking a highly motivated ASO4 Operational Support Officer for the Child and Youth Protection Services, Assessment and Support area which is focused on supporting this area to deliver the best possible life outcomes for children and young people through administrative support across a range of administrative support functions.

Eligibility/Other requirements:

Essential qualifications and experience:

Experience and/or desire to work in a community services environment.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office products and database systems.

Current driver’s licence.

Prior to commencing this role, a current registration issued under the Working with Vulnerable People (Background Checking) Act 2011 is required. For further information on Working with Vulnerable People registration refer to - https://www.accesscanberra.act.gov.au/app/answers/detail/a_id/1804.

Note: An order of merit will be established from this selection process and may be used to fill future identical vacancies over the next 12 months. This position will be moving to a new workplace designed for activity-based working (ABW). Under ABW arrangements, officers will not have a designated workstation/desk.

How to apply: To apply, please submit your written response to the Selection Criteria and a current curriculum vitae. Your written response must be kept to 400 words or less per criteria.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

Apply Now