Closes: 08 November 2022

Classification: Child and Youth Protection Professional Level 3

Salary: $107,887 - $118,728 plus superannuation

Position No: 25211

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 24 October 2022

Contact Officer: Nicholas Hawley (02) 6205 5163 on Nicholas.Hawley@act.gov.au or (02) 6205 5163



Details: The Family Group Conference Facilitator is responsible for the management and facilitation of Family Group Conferences for Child and Youth Protection Services. This will be done through working in collaboration with CYF Case Managers, children, young people, their families and relevant agencies.

The position will be required to work closely with all people involved in the Family Group Conference process to ensure a structured and supportive approach is undertaken. This will enable families to address issues and concerns raised by Child and Youth Protection Services and enable them to identify their own family plan to move forward with the child’s needs always being the primary focus.

The role requires compliance with the relevant provisions of the Children and Young People Act 2008 and other legislation to consider the child protection issues and determine outcomes in the best interests of children and young people.

Eligibility/Other Requirements

This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.

Relevant tertiary qualifications e.g. in Social Work, Psychology, Social Welfare, Social Science or related discipline and/or equivalent work experience in child protection and/or youth justice is preferred.

Experience in facilitation of groups / Mediation i.e. training, chairing meetings, group counselling sessions.

Proficiency in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

At least three years practice experience working with children, young people and their carers or families.

Current driver’s licence

Please note, Working with Vulnerable People registration is required. For further information on Working with Vulnerable People registration refer to https://www.accesscanberra.act.gov.au/app/answers/detail/a_id/1804 .

Educational, suitability and professional qualification checks may be carried out prior to employment.

Note: This is a permanent position. A Merit List will be established from this selection process and maybe used to fill temporary and permanent vacancies over the next 12 months. Selection may be based on application and referee reports only.

Please note, this position will be moving to a new workplace designed for activity-based working (ABW). Under ABW arrangements, officers will not have a designated workstation/desk.

How to Apply: Please submit a written response to the Selection Criteria located in the Position Description along with a curriculum vitae.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.