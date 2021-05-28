Closes: 30 November 2021

Classification: Child and Youth Protection Professional Level 2

Salary: $74,013 - $99,638 plus superannuation

Position No: 39426, several

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 06 August 2021

Contact Officer: Larissa Sellars on CYPSRecruitment@act.gov.au or (02) 6207 4732



Details: Protecting our most vulnerable children and young people is one of the most important jobs you can do.

As a Child and Youth and Protection (CYPS) Case Manager, you will:

Make a difference in the lives of children and young people at risk of abuse and neglect.

Provide positive influence on young people and help make your community safer.

Benefit from ongoing learning and development.

Be challenged and rewarded.

CYPS Case Manager Role is focussed on delivering the best possible life outcomes for children and young people through responsive client service underpinned by trauma informed case management.

As a Case Manager, you will receive and assess reports of alleged abuse and neglect of children and young people. You will undertake investigations and develop plans to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children and young people. This may include taking matters to court. Case managers may supervise and provide support to young people subject to youth justice orders.

We are seeking case managers who are able to work alongside families and key stakeholders, develop and maintain professional relationships, have strong engagement skills, ability to develop assessment and case management skills, undertake planning, and have high level written and communication skills.

The Community Services Directorate is committed to addressing the disproportionate representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in the child protection system and is committed to meeting the cultural needs of the children we work with. The Community Services Directorate acknowledges the significant contribution that individuals with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural heritage and experience bring to improving outcomes for children and young people. We strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who have the appropriate background and capability, but do not hold the essential tertiary qualification to consider applying for these roles. You will be employed under an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Competency Framework that will build your skills and abilities for progression.

Community Services Directorate (CSD) is an inclusive employer where all people are respected and valued for their contribution. We strongly encourage and welcome applications from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people, People with Disability, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, veterans, mature age workers and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people.

Eligibility/Other Requirements:

Essential

Relevant tertiary qualifications e.g. in Social Work, Psychology, Social Welfare, Social Science or related discipline.

One (1) years’ experience working with children, youth and/or families in a social work/case management role.

Current Driver’s Licence

Prior to commencing this role, a current registration issued under the Working with Vulnerable People (Background Checking) Act 2011 is required. For further information on Working with Vulnerable People registration refer to - https://www.accesscanberra.act.gov.au/app/answers/detail/a_id/1804.

Educational, suitability and professional qualification checks may be carried out prior to employment.

Notes: Applications will be assessed on a monthly basis and applicants will be advised of the outcome. A Merit Pool will be established from this selection process and will be used to fill vacancies over the next 12 months. This position will be moving to a new workplace designed for activity-based working (ABW). Under ABW arrangements, officers will not have a designated workstation/desk.

How to Apply: Please submit a written response to the Selection Criteria located in the Position Description along with a curriculum vitae.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

