Closes: 08 December 2022

Classification: Senior Officer Grade C

Salary: $114,928 - $123,710 plus superannuation

Position No: 41678

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 22 November 2022

Contact Officer: Joanne Lesiputty on Joanne.Lesiputty@act.gov.au or (02) 5124 9793



Details: We have your next exciting career opportunity as an Assistant Director, working in a small, dedicated team to establish an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community-controlled housing organisation in the ACT. This position is an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Identified position where your personal, cultural and community skills allow you to work alongside the wider Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community in the ACT and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elected Body.

This Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Identified position is located within the Housing and Homelessness Strategy and Policy Team in Housing ACT. The team’s responsibilities include negotiating and liaising with the Commonwealth, States and Territories on housing and homelessness; development of strategic advice on housing and homelessness; and housing-related policy and program development. The ideal Assistant Director will be skilled at using a cooperative and collaborative approach to achieve outcomes that have a direct impact on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Communities.

You will need to have solid analytical skills, and the ability to develop and implement policy or project plans as well as understand and embody the values of respect, integrity, collaboration and innovation. You will be a respectful, adaptable communicator who works within cultural and community protocols to deliver results.

Eligibility/Other Requirements:

This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.

Notes: A Merit Pool will be established from this selection process and will be used to fill vacancies over the next 12 months Selection may be based on application and referee reports only.

How to Apply: To apply, please submit a current curriculum vitae and a Statement of Claims (maximum two pages), framed around the skills and capabilities listed in the Position Description, keeping in mind the duties and responsibilities of this position.

You may be required to provide confirmation of Aboriginality (COA).

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

Applicants should note that a Joint Selection Committee (JSC) established in accordance with the collective/enterprise agreement provisions will assess all applications for this position.

Note

• This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.