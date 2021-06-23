Closes: 05 July 2021

Classification: Child and Youth Protection Professional Level 4

Salary: $118,626 - $127,282 plus superannuation

Position No: 07521

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 23 June 2021

Contact Officer: Kirsty Herriot on kirsty.herriot@act.gov.au or (02) 6207 1466



Details: The Children and Youth Protection Professional (CYPP4) Team Leader role is focussed on providing strong leadership to build an integrated multidisciplinary team that supports effective service delivery to meet our statutory obligations and deliver on our strategy of creating a continuum of care for our clients.

The Community Services Directorate is committed to addressing the disproportionate representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI) children in the child protection system and is committed to meeting the cultural needs of the children we work with. We strongly encourage applications from ATSI peoples who have the appropriate background and capability.



Eligibility/Other Requirements:

Essential qualifications and experience:

Relevant tertiary qualifications e.g. in Social Work, Psychology, Social Welfare, Social Science or related discipline.

Experience in facilitation of groups/Mediation i.e. training, chairing meetings, group counselling sessions.

Proficiency in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

At least five years practice experience working with children, young people and their carers or families.

Current driver’s licence.



Desirable qualifications and experience:

Diploma or relevant tertiary qualifications in Human Services or Community Services is highly desirable.

Additional Information:

Prior to commencing this role, a current registration issued under the Working with Vulnerable People (Background Checking) Act 2011 is required. For further information on Working with Vulnerable People registration refer to - https://www.accesscanberra.act.gov.au/app/answers/detail/a_id/1804.

Educational, suitability and professional qualification checks may be carried out prior to employment.

Note: This position has been re-advertised and previous applicants will need to re-apply. This position will be moving to a new workplace designed for activity-based working (ABW). Under ABW arrangements, officers will not have a designated workstation/desk. An order of merit may be established from this selection process and may be used to fill future identical vacancies both permanent and temporary over the next 12 months.



How to Apply: All applications should include your written response to Selection Criteria and a curriculum vitae.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

