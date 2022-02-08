Closes: 25 February 2022

Classification: Child and Youth Protection Professional Level 3

Salary: $106,450 - $117,147 plus superannuation

Position No: 44588

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 08 February 2022

Contact Officer: Cathy Mathieson on Cathy.Mathieson@act.gov.au or (02) 6207 0703



Details: The Operational Policy Audit and Compliance Officer position is focussed on supporting the continuous improvement of CYPS practice and decision making. The position will, depending on operational demand, be focussed on either audit and compliance or operational policy activities. Activities include conducting case reviews; practice reviews; audits to identify gaps in policies and procedures; and development of strategies and processes to improve CYPS practice; and maintain legislative compliance.

The Operational Policy Audit and Compliance Officer activities will also be responsible for the identification, development and implementation of operational policy, procedures and practice that meets statutory requirements while improving our ability to deliver a strong client focussed service.

Eligibility/Other Requirements:

Essential qualifications and experience:

Relevant tertiary qualifications e.g. in Social Work, Psychology, Social Welfare, Social Science or related discipline.

two years’ experience in human service delivery.

Desirable qualifications and experience:

Relevant tertiary qualifications in policy, project management, change management or related discipline.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Prior to commencing this role, a current registration issued under the Working with Vulnerable People (Background Checking) Act 2011 is required. For further information on Working with Vulnerable People registration refer to - https://www.accesscanberra.act.gov.au/app/answers/detail/a_id/1804.

Educational, suitability and professional qualification checks may be carried out prior to employment.

Notes: A Merit Pool may be established from this selection process and will be used to fill vacancies over the next 12 months. This position will be moving to a new workplace designed for activity-based working (ABW). Under ABW arrangements, officers will not have a designated workstation/desk. Selection may be based on application and referee reports only.

How to Apply: Please submit a written response to the Selection Criteria located in the Position Description along with a curriculum vitae.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

