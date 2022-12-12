Closes: 15 January 2023

Classification: Youth Worker 1

Salary: $68,685 - $73,920 plus superannuation

Position No: 47142, several

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 12 December 2022

Contact Officer: Kim Lewthwaite on Kim.Lewthwaite@act.gov.au or (02) 6207 8801



Details: Bimberi Residential Services is recruiting energetic and committed youth workers to join the team.

Youth workers play an important role in supporting and supervising young people at the Bimberi Youth Justice Centre and Bimberi Community Residential Services.

Working in youth justice is about empowering young people to steer their lives in a more positive direction when they return to the community. If you are passionate about changing lives for the better, becoming a youth worker is the ideal place to start.

As youth workers, we empower children and young people to steer their lives in a more positive direction. We act as role models by:

establishing healthy routines and working to a daily structure

redirecting anti-social and challenging behaviour to the positive standards expected by the community

engaging young people in education through ongoing encouragement and mentoring

helping young people to develop positive family and peer relationships

facilitating support from other services such as health and mental health providers, educators, and disability organisations

creating safe and supportive environments.

While care, supervision, safety and support form the foundation of the role, you will also need strong interpersonal and communication skills. We look for people who are:

Passionate about working with young people – you strive to engage and empower them to change their lives for the better.

Dedicated and resilient – you are committed to following procedures, can deal with confronting situations and thrive on challenges.

Proactive – you are constantly thinking of new ways to solve problems and address issues.

If you are mature and open-minded, your life experiences will enable you to connect and communicate with young people from many different backgrounds. Working intensively with young people every day means there’s no end to what you can learn and how you can grow in your career.

Youth Workers are required to work shift work and provide direct supervision and support to young people and management of their behaviours. Successful applicants will be provided with seven weeks paid induction training that covers topics including legislative obligations, Human Rights, trauma informed and therapeutic practice, responding to critical situations (including Use of Force) and behaviour management.

Eligibility/Other Requirements:

Current driver’s licence

Current Senior First Aid Certificate

ACT Working with Vulnerable People Card. For further information on Working with Vulnerable People registration refer to - https://www.accesscanberra.act.gov.au/app/answers/detail/a_id/1804.

Notes:

Permanent, temporary and casual roles may be filled based on operational requirements and the business needs of the organisation.

Selection will be based on application, psychometric assessment, interview, medical/fitness (beep test) assessment and National Police Check.

Prior to commencing Youth Worker induction, you are required to produce evidence of a current Senior First Aid Certificate and ACT Working with Vulnerable People Card.

Youth Worker information session:

An information session will be held at Bimberi Youth Justice Centre from 6.00 to 7.00pm:

Tuesday 10 January 2023

You will need to RSVP to reserve your spot by calling the contact officer.

How to Apply: You will be required to submit responses to the Selection Criteria questions below.

Why are you interested in being a Youth Worker? What skills do you have? What do you think teamwork means? What is important to perform the role of Youth Worker? CSD values are Respect, Integrity, Collaboration and Innovation. What values align with you the most?

Applications are sought from potential candidates that should include;

supporting statement addressing each of the criteria should be limited to 400 words per criteria outlining your knowledge, skills and experience, in carrying out the duties outlined in the Position Description.

names and contact details of at least two referees, including your most recent/current supervisor or manager: and a

current curriculum vitae must also be included.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

Note

