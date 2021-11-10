Closes: 26 November 2021

Classification: Child and Youth Protection Professional Level 3

Salary: $105,032 - $115,587 plus superannuation

Position No: 53788

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 10 November 2021

Contact Officer: Narelle Rivers on Narelle.Rivers@act.gov.au or (02) 6207 5593



Details: The Cultural Services Team are focused on working in partnership with families, the community and Child and Youth Protection Services (CYPS) colleagues to deliver the best possible life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families. The work is underpinned by best practice and culturally responsive case management. The Team has responsibility for oversight, management, and direction of the day-to-day operations requiring cultural services across CYPS.

The CYPP3 Finding Family, Cultural Services Officer role is focused on supporting CYPS to deliver the best possible life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people through culturally appropriate client service, underpinned by best practice culturally appropriate trauma informed case management.

The Family Finding Cultural Services Officer will work alongside CYPS and a child’s family to undertake family finding activities in the event a child comes into care and other duties as directed.

Eligibility/Other Requirements:

This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.

Essential qualifications and experience:

Proficiency in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

Relevant tertiary qualifications in Social Work, Psychology or related discipline and/or equivalent work experience with children, young people and their carers or families.

At least two years practice experience working with children, young people and their carers or families.

Current driver’s licence.

Additional Information

Prior to commencing this role, a current registration issued under the Working with Vulnerable People (Background Checking) Act 2011 is required. For further information on Working with Vulnerable People registration refer to - https://www.accesscanberra.act.gov.au/app/answers/detail/a_id/1804.

Educational, suitability and professional qualification checks may be carried out prior to employment.

Note: A Merit Pool may be established from this selection process and may be used to fill temporary and permanent vacancies over the next 12 months. This position will be moving to a new workplace designed for activity-based working (ABW). Under ABW arrangements, officers will not have a designated workstation/desk. Selection may be based on application and referee reports only.

How to Apply: Please take into consideration the duties and personal qualities outlined above when addressing how you have demonstrated the selection criteria. The examples supporting the selection criteria are intended to assist you by providing context and as such you are not expected to specifically address the examples in your responses. Limit your responses to 400 words per criteria.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

Apply Now