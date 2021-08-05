Closes: 06 September 2021

Classification: Senior Officer Grade B

Salary: $131,773 - $148,344 plus superannuation

Position No: 07952

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 06 August 2021

Contact Officer: Stephanie Henry on stephanie.henry@act.gov.au or (02) 6205 9849



Details: We have your next exciting career opportunity as a Director working in a role where you will have a chance to design strategic policy and lead a small team to work in partnership with the community and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elected Body to support the establishment of an Aboriginal and

Torres Strait Islander Community Controlled housing provider. The ideal Director will have sound experience delivering strategic policy and program initiatives that have a direct impact for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples living in the ACT. You will be a leader/emerging leader who embodies the values of respect, integrity, collaboration and innovation. It is essential that you are culturally competent to enable working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander

communities in the ACT in the delivery of outcomes.

The position is located within the Housing and Homelessness Strategy and Policy Team in Housing ACT. The team’s responsibilities include negotiating and liaising with the Commonwealth, States and Territories on housing and homelessness; development of strategic advice on housing and homelessness policy and operational matters; and housing-related policy and program development.

Eligibility/Other Requirements: This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.

Note: This is a temporary position available immediately for a period of 12 months with the possibility of extension. An order of merit will be established from this selection process and may be used to fill future identical vacancies over the next 12 months.

How to Apply: To apply, please submit a current curriculum vitae and a Statement of Claims (maximum two pages), framed around the Skills and Capabilities listed in the Position Description, keeping in mind the duties and responsibilities of this position.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

