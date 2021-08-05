Closes: 06 September 2021

Classification: Senior Officer Grade C

Salary: $111,887 - $120,436 plus superannuation

Position No: 41677

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 06 August 2021

Contact Officer: Stephanie Henry on stephanie.henry@act.gov.au or (02) 6205 9849



Details: We have your next exciting career opportunity as an Assistant Director, working in a small team dedicated to the establishment of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community controlled housing organisation. This work will be undertaken in consultation with the wider Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community in the ACT and the Elected Body. The position is located within the Housing and Homelessness Strategy and Policy Team in Housing ACT. The team’s responsibilities include negotiating and liaising with the Commonwealth, States and Territories on housing and homelessness; development of strategic advice on housing and homelessness; and housing-related policy and program development.

The ideal Assistant Director will be skilled at using a cooperative and collaborative approach to achieve outcomes that have a direct impact on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Communities. They will have solid analytical skills, and the ability to develop and implement policy or project plans. They will also understand and embody the values of respect, integrity, collaboration and innovation. They will be a respectful, adaptable communicator who works within cultural and community protocols to deliver results.

Eligibility/Other Requirements: This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.

Note: This is a temporary position available immediately for a period of 12 months with the possibility of extension. An order of merit will be established from this selection process and may be used to fill future identical vacancies over the next 12 months.

How to Apply: To apply, please submit a current curriculum vitae and a Statement of Claims (maximum two pages), framed around the Skills and Capabilities listed in the Position Description, keeping in mind the duties and responsibilities of this position.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

