Closes: 27 June 2021

Classification: Child and Youth Protection Professional Level 3

Salary: $103,735 - $109,018 (up to $114,160 on achieving a personal upgrade) plus superannuation

Position No: 43999

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 10 June 2021

Contact Officer: Rocio Molina Pico on rocio.molinapico@act.gov.au or (02) 6207 7393



Details: The CYPP3 Therapeutic Assessor position is responsible for providing functional behaviour assessments, positive behaviour support plans, developmental and therapeutic assessments (and reviews) for children and young people in out of home care, expert case practice advice and leadership, support and development of case workers in the integration of theory and practice, and the promotion of a trauma-informed organisation.

Please note, this position will be moving to a new workplace designed for activity-based working (ABW). Under ABW arrangements, officers will not have a designated workstation/desk.

Eligibility/Other Requirements: Relevant tertiary qualifications e.g. in Social Work, Psychology, Social Welfare, Social Science or related discipline. At least five years’ experience in human services fields. Current driver’s licence. Desirable qualifications and experience: High level of experience with Positive Behaviour Support Plans (development, monitoring and review), and in completing functional behaviour assessments. Proven experience in working with people with significant trauma and adversity histories, disability and/or mental illness.

Prior to commencing in this role, a current registration issued under the Working with Vulnerable People (Background Checking) Act 2011 is required. For further information on Working with Vulnerable People registration refer to - https://www.accesscanberra.act.gov.au/app/answers/detail/a_id/1804

Educational, suitability and professional qualification checks may be carried out prior to employment.

Note: This is a temporary position available for 12 months. An order of merit will be established from this selection process and may be used to fill future identical vacancies over the next 12 months.Selection may be based on application and referee reports only.

How to Apply: All applications should include your written response to selection criteria and resume.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

