Closes: 19 January 2023

Classification: Administrative Services Officer Class 5/6

Salary: $84,749 - $104,509 plus superannuation

Position No: 54705, several

Directorate: Community Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 06 December 2022

Contact Officer: Nicki Tafe on Nicki.Tafe@act.gov.au or (02) 6205 3427



Details: We are seeking to fill two positions at the ASO5 or ASO6 level to support the Office in its work to prevent and respond to domestic, family and sexual violence with particular focus on culturally appropriate responses in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

We are looking for great team players, self-motivated and with a passion for improving the lives of victim/survivors. If you think you work well with others, enjoy developing new solutions to difficult issues and want to support this important work we look forward to hearing from you.

Eligibility/Other Requirements:

This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.

These are temporary positions available immediately for up to 12 months with the possibility of extension up to 12 months and/or permanency. These positions will be filled at the ASO5 or ASO6 level depending on skills and experience. A Merit Pool may be established from this selection process to be used to fill vacancies over the next 12 months. Selection may be based on application and referee reports only. this position works from a new workplace designed for activity-based working (ABW). Under ABW arrangements, officers do not have a designated workstation/desk. Part time and job share applications are also welcome.

How to Apply: Please submit a two-page pitch that tells the selection committee about your ability to perform the advertised role (knowledge, experience, skills, behaviour) and why you are the best person for this role. The pitch should:

Show that you have the capabilities in “What you Require” section of the Position Description including Professional/Technical Skills and Knowledge, and Behavioural Capabilities.

Demonstrate your capacity to perform the duties and responsibilities detailed in “What You Will Do” at the specified classification including examples of how you have done this in the past.

Tell the panel how your abilities, ingenuity, experience and qualifications make you the best person for this role.

Please include a current curriculum vitae with details of work history (roles, timing, responsibilities, achievements), professional memberships and qualifications and contact details of at least two referees.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

Note

These are temporary positions available immediately for up to 12 months with the possibility of extension up to 12 months and/or permanency. This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.