Closes: 21 July 2021

Classification: School Leader B

Salary: $147,337 plus superannuation

Position No: 32409

Directorate: Education

Advertised (Gazettal date): 25 June 2021

Contact Officer: Patrick Chapman on patrick.chapman@act.gov.au or (02) 6205 0156



Details: The Director, Cultural Integrity School Support (the Director) is responsible for providing leadership and support to the Assistant Director, Staff Support and the school-based team of Islander Education Officers (IEOs) and Cultural Integrity Coordinators (CICs) to ensure ACT public schools are supported to build Cultural Integrity.

Eligibility/Other Requirements: Prior to commencing in this role a minimum of four years full time (or equivalent) tertiary study leading to the award of a recognised school teaching qualification; a current full teaching registration with the ACT Teacher Quality Institute (TQI) (or eligibility for teacher registration with the ACT TQI) and a current registration issued under the Working with Vulnerable People (Background Checking) Act 2011 is required. For further information on Working with Vulnerable People registration refer to - https://www.accesscanberra.act.gov.au/app/answers/detail/a_id/1804.

Notes:

This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.

Office based conditions apply to this position.

Selection may be based on application and referee reports only.

An order of merit will be established from this selection process and may be used to fill future identical vacancies over the next 12 months.

This position is based in Canberra. Reimbursement of relocation expenses will be paid, as set out in the current workplace agreement.

How to Apply: Please submit your curriculum vitae, statement of claims based on the five leadership capabilities outlined in the Position Description (maximum four pages) and two referees.

Applicants should note that a Joint Selection Committee (JSC) established in accordance with the collective/enterprise agreement provisions will assess all applications for this position.

Note

This is an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Identified Position.

