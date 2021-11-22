Closes: 19 December 2021

Classification: Correctional Officer Trainee

Salary: $49,472 (Trainee Salary) $67,595 - $80,606 (Correctional Officer Grade 1 salary upon successful completion of training) plus superannuation

Position No: 39676, several

Directorate: Justice and Community Safety

Advertised (Gazettal date): 22 November 2021

Contact Officer: Romina Charles on ACTCSPeopleandCulture@act.gov.au or (02) 620 71149



Details: Do you have what it takes to be a Correctional Officer? Do you have life experience and an interest in community safety? Do you like working in a team and have exceptional communication skills? Are you resilient when faced with challenging situations and environments? Do you have the maturity to be assertive whilst remaining level-headed, non-judgmental, fair and respectful? If this sounds like you, this may be the role for you!

Successful applicants will be required to complete a 12-week Correctional Recruit Training (CRT) course in the first instance and will receive a training salary of $49,472 per annum for this period. The CRT will provide you with all the relevant training to be a competent and accomplished Correctional Officer. This includes everything from legislations and policies, to report writing and dealing with challenging behaviours. Following the successful completion of this training, you will automatically become a Correctional Officer Grade 1 earning a salary range between $67,595 and $80,606 per annum, plus superannuation and the potential for allowances. You will also be supported to complete a fully funded, nationally recognised Certificate III in Correctional Practice within the first 12 months of your employment. These positions are based at the Alexander Maconochie Centre in Canberra.

ACTCS will be hosting three information evenings for people interested in learning more about these opportunities. Senior ACTCS staff will team up with current Correctional Officers to talk about what it is like to work in a correctional environment. There will be opportunities to ask lots of questions including discreet opportunities to learn more about the opportunities for women, young people and people from diverse backgrounds, as well as details about the training. (Please note, attendance at the information session is not mandatory).

Information sessions will be held at the following locations:

Goulburn: Goulburn Soldiers Club, on Wednesday 1st December 2021 at 6:00pm.

Canberra: Gungahlin Eastlake, on Tuesday 7th December 2021 at 6:30pm.

Cooma: Ex-Soldiers Club, on Thursday 9th December 2021 at 6:00pm

You must register to attend these information sessions. Please telephone (02) 6207 1149 or email ACTCSpeopleandculture@act.gov.au . For more information, please see the “Frequently Asked Questions” document available on the ACT Government jobs website.

Eligibility/Other Requirements:

To be eligible for permanent appointment, you must be an Australian citizen or a permanent resident of Australia (includes New Zealand citizens). For casual employment this is not a requirement.

Compliance Requirements/Qualifications

Relevant custodial experience or Certificate III in Correctional Practice are essential. If Certificate III in Correctional Practice is not held it must be attained within 12 months of date of entry to service; Current unrestricted Driver’s license is essential. Senior First Aid Certificate is essential Relevant tertiary qualifications desirable. This position requires pre-employment psychological and medical testing and Police record check. Prior to commencing this role, a current registration issued under the Working with Vulnerable People (Background Checking) Act 2011 maybe required. For further information on Working with Vulnerable People registration refer to - https://www.accesscanberra.act.gov.au/app/answers/detail/a_id/1804.

How to Apply: To apply for this exciting opportunity, in 1,000 words or less tell us why your life experience would make you perfect for this role.

In addition, you must submit the following:

An ACT Government Application Cover Sheet (auto generated with online application form); Updated curriculum vitae with contact details of at least two referees, one of which should ideally be a current or immediate past supervisor. Candidates who are self-employed may use two customers to whom they have provided a service in the last 18 months; A copy of your Driver’s Licence; and A completed Association Declaration form.

Note: Applications that do not provide your pitch PLUS all four documents listed above will not be considered by ACTCS.

We encourage applications from a diverse range of individuals with varying work and life experiences, in particular applications from women and from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Applications close 19 December 2021.

There are five stages to this recruitment process: (1) initial application assessment; (2) Language, Learning and Numeracy (LLN) testing and written assessment; (3) psychometric (psychological aptitude) testing; (4) interview; and (5) referee assessment.

You will be notified if you do not progress from one stage to the next.

Candidates who successfully complete each stage will undergo a medical assessment and a criminal history check and will be required to have a current Working with Vulnerable People Clearance upon commencement of the CRT. Permanent and casual officers will be required to complete a Certificate III in Correctional Practice within the first 12 months. Current Correctional Officers of ACTCS will not be required to undertake the psychometric testing and medical assessment part of the recruitment process, nor will they need to attend the CRT. Should current Correctional officers be deemed successful, they will be transferred to the AMC in due course.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

Apply Now