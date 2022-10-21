Closes: 04 November 2022

Classification: Administrative Services Officer Class 5

Salary: $84,749 - $89,705 plus superannuation

Position No: 43422

Directorate: Justice and Community Safety

Advertised (Gazettal date): 21 October 2022

Contact Officer: Edward Gregor on Edward.Gregor@act.gov.au or (02) 6205 3368



Details: ACT Corrective Services (ACTCS) is seeking applications from highly motivated and conscientious people to join the Reintegration Unit, as the Cultural Support Officer, Reintegration (ASO5).

The primary function of the Reintegration Initiative is to reduce the likelihood of reoffending through coordinating existing supports and services to assist ex-detainees integrate into the community as positive contributors.

The successful applicant will provide cultural support, both pre-release and post-release to detainees in the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC), who are returning to the ACT Community.

In addition, you will establish and support referrals to services surrounding:

Community supervision requirements;

Basic needs;

Accommodation;

Health care / mental health;

Income support and employment;

Restoring connections with family, community and culture.

Further to this, you will have strong involvement in issues relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. You will liaise with Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people, community members and service providers. The Cultural Support Officer, Reintegration will require cultural competency, including:

Understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples

Demonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples

Demonstrated capability and commitment to continue to develop cultural awareness.

To be successful, you will demonstrate strong administrative capability, have the ability to think and act in a busy operational environment and possess excellent interpersonal, organisational and communication skills necessary to build rapport with a diverse range of stakeholders.

The ACT Public Service supports workforce diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive workplace. As part of this commitment, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people with disability, culturally diverse people and those who identify as LGBTIQ are encouraged to apply.



Eligibility/Other Requirements

Compliance Requirements/Qualifications

Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander ancestry is considered an occupational requirement of this role (s42, Discrimination Act 1991). As such, a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested. Eligible persons may be required to undergo a Police Check. A current driver’s licence is essential. Prior to commencing this role, a current registration issued under the Working with Vulnerable People (Background Checking) Act 2011 is required. For further information on Working with Vulnerable People registration refer to - Working with vulnerable people (WWVP) registration (act.gov.au)

Note: This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.

How to Apply: Applicants are required to submit three items: 1) a one to three page written response addressing the Professional/Technical skills and Knowledge, Behavioural capabilities, having regard for the job requirements; 2) a current curriculum vitae with the names and contact details of two referees (one should be a current Supervisor/Manager); and 3) a copy of their driver’s licence. Please ensure you submit all three items.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

Note

This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.