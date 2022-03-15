Closes: 08 April 2022

Classification: Administrative Services Officer Class 6

Salary: $90,099 - $103,117 plus superannuation

Position No: 37329

Directorate: Justice and Community Safety

Advertised (Gazettal date): 15 March 2022

Contact Officer: Richard Dening on richard.dening@act.gov.au or (02) 6207 0041



Details: The Restorative Justice Unit (RJU), located within the Justice Reform Branch of Legislation, Policy and Programs, JACS Directorate, is a high-performing team that provides restorative justice services for eligible participants. The restorative process is guided by legislation and is limited to matters within the ACT criminal justice system. The RJU is an inclusive and dynamic environment which is guided by trauma-informed and restorative practice, both with clients and with each other.

The RJU is seeking expressions of interest from experienced and motivated candidates for the position of Indigenous Guidance Partner (IGP). The IGP works closely with the Restorative Justice Convenors to provide culturally responsive restorative justice services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander clients.

The successful candidate should have an understanding of the criminal justice system and the impact of crime on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander victims and offenders. They should also understand and apply trauma-informed practices, as well as restorative justice and human rights principles. The successful candidate would ideally have experience in a frontline role with a criminal justice agency.

This position requires a person of high integrity who models honesty and humility, and who is committed to cultural safety, ethical work practices and empowering others to create change in their own lives. The successful candidate should possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills, be highly organised, and demonstrate excellent analysis and judgement in relation to management of complex situations.

The RJU is committed to building an inclusive and diverse workplace. As part of this commitment, people with a disability and those who identify as LGBTIQ are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility/Other Requirements: This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.

Qualifications in behaviour science or criminology are desirable.

Qualifications in conflict resolution/mediation are desirable.

Note: This is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander identified position. This is a temporary position available for a period up to 12 months. Selection may be based on written application and interview. Reference checks will be conducted for merit-listed candidates.

How to apply: Applicants should submit:

A short cover letter (no more than one page) introducing yourself and why you’re interested in this position, as well as outlining your ability to meet compliance requirements/qualifications.

A supporting statement (no more than three pages) outlining how your skills and experience demonstrate your ability to meet the professional/technical skills and knowledge as well the behavioural capabilities as set-out in the position description.

A current curriculum vitae including the name and contact details of two referees (at least one must be your current manager/supervisor).

Applications should be submitted via the ‘Apply Now’ button below.

