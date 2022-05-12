Closes: 13 June 2022

Classification: Executive Level 1.2

Position No: E1226

Directorate: Justice and Community Safety

Advertised (Gazettal date): 13 May 2022

Contact Officer: Gabrielle McKinnon on Gabrielle.McKinnon@act.gov.au or (02) 6205 3158



Details: The Justice and Community Safety Directorate (JACS) is seeking applications from suitably qualified people for role of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Families Advocate. The role will operate differently from other executive roles, as it is expected that the Advocate will work autonomously and have the ability to express independent views to improve services from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families, while adhering to public service values and expectations.

Working with children, families, community and across government, the Advocate will seek toimprove services and outcomes for Aboriginal children and families involved in the care and protection system, through systemic and individual advocacy.

This is an interim role created to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families ahead of the statutory office of ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People Commissioner being created. A co-design process is currently underway with respect to that statutory office.

Remuneration: The position attracts a remuneration package ranging from $228,661 to $238,849 depending on the current superannuation arrangements of the successful applicant. This includes a cash component of $203,749.

Contract: The successful applicant will be placed on a short-term contract for up to nine months.

Eligibility/Other Requirements: This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.

How to Apply: Candidates are requested to submit a curriculum vitae, the name and contact details of three referees and a response to the Selection Criteria (responding to both the job specific criteria and Executive Capabilities) of no more than three pages. The response should demonstrate an understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young people in the ACT and the role of the interim Advocate in addressing those issues.

Applications should be submitted via the Apply Now button below.

Apply Now