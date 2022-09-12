Closes: 11 October 2022

Classification: General Service Officer Level 3/4

Salary: $53,867 - $58,825 plus superannuation

Position No: 43598

Directorate: Transport Canberra and City Services

Advertised (Gazettal date): 13 September 2022

Contact Officer: Tinus Ehlers on Tinus.Ehlers@act.gov.au or (02) 6207 2445



Details: Transport Canberra and City Services (TCCS) delivers a wide range of services which Canberrans rely on every day. These include collecting recycling and rubbish removal, running public libraries, mowing open space, building, and managing our roads, footpaths, and cycle paths, operating our public transport system, and maintaining many of Canberra's lakes and ponds.

Several the ACT Government’s commercial operations are run by TCCS, including ACT NoWaste, Capital Linen Service, Yarralumla Nursery, and the ACT Public Cemeteries Authority. TCCS employs close to 2000 staff working in locations across the ACT.

Yarralumla Nursery is the largest wholesale nursery in the southern tablelands and sells high quality, competitively priced plants to landscape, wholesale, and retail industries; Landcare groups; and local, state governments as well as the Australian Government. The Nursery propagates and grows over 200,000 cool climate plants annually from its own plant stock and seed bank including local, rare, and endangered species.

We are currently looking for a suitable candidate to fill our identified Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders position in our Production team. The role is responsible for assisting in plant production and maintenance including:

Potting up plants to meet sales/production plan goals, including preparing stock growing areas, picking tube stock, hand or machine potting of plants, watering and lining out plants.

Assist with irrigation maintenance, including cleaning filters and conducting pond/pump checks.

Assist in the propagation of plant material.

Undertake weed control and grounds maintenance, including use of herbicides and hand weeding as required.

This is an excellent opportunity to gain experience in a dynamic and supportive workplace that is making a difference to the landscape we live in. As part of the team, you will help produce and sell high quality plants to the Canberra community and the surrounding regions.

The position is located on site at Yarralumla Nursery.

Eligibility/other requirements: This position requires a pre-employment medical prior to employment to ensure the employee has the ability to:

Lift heavy materials (16-20kg) Bend repeatedly Carry out a variety of other heavy manual work Work outdoors in all seasons

Note: This is a designated position in accordance with s42, Discrimination Act 1991 and is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage is considered essential and therefore a Confirmation of Aboriginality may be requested.

An order of merit will be established from this selection process and may be used to fill future identical vacancies over the next 12 months.

How to apply: Please submit a written application addressing the five criteria under the 'What you require' section of the Position Description, along with your current curriculum vitae listing two referees and their contact details.

Applications should be submitted via the “Apply Now” button below.

Applicants should note that a Joint Selection Committee (JSC) established in accordance with the collective/enterprise agreement provisions will assess all applications for this position.

Note

