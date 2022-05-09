Closes: 31 December 2022

Classification: Administrative Service Officer Class 2 to Senior Officer Grade A

Position No: Temporary Employment Register

Directorate: ACT Health

Advertised (Gazettal date): 09 May 2022

Contact Officer: ACT Health HR on AHDJobs@act.gov.au



Details: People who are interested in temporary employment within the ACT Health Directorate are invited to submit their curriculum viate for placement on a Temporary Employment Register. The register will be used to select staff for temporary, short-term engagements or for special projects on either a full, part time or casual basis. Roles may be filled based on operational requirements and the business needs of the organisation. Applicants will only be contacted if a vacancy arises suiting their skills and experience. ACT Public Service terms and conditions will apply to any employment. See our website - https://www.health.act.gov.au/

The ACT Public Service supports workforce diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive workplace. As part of this commitment, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people with disability, culturally diverse people and those who identify as LGBTIQ are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility/Other Requirements:

To be eligible for temporary employment you must be in Australia on a visa with working rights or be an Australian citizen or permanent resident.

All new employees to the ACT Government are required to undergo an Australian Federal Police National Police Check. The check assists the ACT Health in determining the suitability of applicants for employment.

If you are no longer available for employment, please advise us via the email address below.

Notes: This is a temporary employment register that will be used to fill full-time, part-time and casual Administrative Service Officer Class 2 to Senior Officer Grade A. It will be used to fill vacancies of up to three months only. The register is valid until 31 December 2022. To remain on the Register, you will need to re-apply at the beginning of each year.

How to Apply: If you are interested in being placed on our Temporary Employment Register, please send a completed Temporary Register application form and curriculum vitae including the contact details of two referees, one being a current or previous manager/supervisor.

Applications must be sent to AHDJobs@act.gov.au

Career interest categories:

Administration and Governance

Healthcare, Medical and Allied Services